Front Page

Oil rig fire breaks out near Port Arthur

February 24, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


A fire aboard a decommissioned offshore oil rig platform briefly trapped nine shipyard workers.


FILE PHOTO Dusk shot of barges traversing a short canal that connects the Sabine Pass waterway separating Texas from Louisiana, and the Trinity River, south of Port Arthur, Texas (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

Buyenlarge/Getty Images

SABINE PASS, Texas (AP) — A fire aboard a decommissioned offshore oil rig platform briefly trapped nine shipyard workers Thursday until they were rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter.

The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. at a shipyard in Sabine Pass, Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson told The Associated Press. Sabine Pass is where the Texas-Louisiana border meets the Gulf of Mexico.

Video from KBMT-TV in nearby Beaumont showed the Coast Guard helicopter shuttling between the burning platform to another platform nearby, plucking the trapped workers from danger.


No workers were injured and the cause of the fire was being investigated, Dickinson said.

 





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram