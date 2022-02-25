Oilers great Ken Burrough, the last NFL player to wear No. 00, dies at 73

Houston Oilers great Ken Burrough died Thursday at his home in Jacksonville, Florida, at 73 years old, the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced.

A first-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Burrough holds the distinction of the last NFL player to wear No. 00 on his jersey. He played just one year with the Saints before being traded to the Oilers prior to the 1971 season, where he became one of the best wide receivers in franchise history.

Burrough led the NFL in receiving yards in 1975 (1,063) and receiving yards per game (75.9), the first of two Pro Bowl seasons in Houston. He averaged 20.1 yards per catch that season, one of four seasons Burrough averaged over 18 yards per catches with 40-plus receptions.

Burrough finished his career with 421 receptions, 7,102 receiving yards and 49 receiving touchdowns. He is third in Oilers/Titans franchise history in receiving yards, trailing only Ernest Givens (7,935) and Drew Hill (7,477). Only Charley Hennigan (51) has more receiving touchdowns with the Oilers/Titans than Burrough, who is tied with Hill for second in franchise history with 47.

Burrough played 11 seasons in Houston, retiring from the league in 1981.