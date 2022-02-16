OKC City Council approves ordinance protecting dogs during winter

The OKC City Council on Tuesday passed an emergency ordinance that requires dog owners to protect their furry friends when temperatures drop below 32 degrees.The ordinance says dog owners can no longer leave their dogs alone outside for more than 30 minutes during freezing weather.The dog is still considered outside if it has access to an unheated doghouse or other unheated structure, city officials said in a news release. A structure with access to a heat source cannot pose a danger to the pet.Authorities said vehicles are not considered adequate shelters.”We learned a valuable lesson during last February’s record-breaking cold,” Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said in a statement. “We needed to protect these pets before their lives were in jeopardy. This is just another step in ensuring we maintain a humane community where animals are valued and protected. Our goal is to work with pet owners to keep their pets safe.”People found in violation of the new ordinance can be fined up to $500.

The OKC City Council on Tuesday passed an emergency ordinance that requires dog owners to protect their furry friends when temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

The ordinance says dog owners can no longer leave their dogs alone outside for more than 30 minutes during freezing weather.

The dog is still considered outside if it has access to an unheated doghouse or other unheated structure, city officials said in a news release. A structure with access to a heat source cannot pose a danger to the pet.

Authorities said vehicles are not considered adequate shelters.

“We learned a valuable lesson during last February’s record-breaking cold,” Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said in a statement. “We needed to protect these pets before their lives were in jeopardy. This is just another step in ensuring we maintain a humane community where animals are valued and protected. Our goal is to work with pet owners to keep their pets safe.”

People found in violation of the new ordinance can be fined up to $500.