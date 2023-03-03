OKC Council Approves Outreach Program For People Experiencing Homelessness

Oklahoma City’s City Council is teaming up with Mental Health Association Oklahoma to lend a hand finish homelessness.

The City Council licensed a one-year contract for a homeless boulevard outreach program. This program will probably be a variety in their present one, including 4 case managers and two approved psychological well being execs to their groups.

Every Wednesday you’ll catch the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma out and about enticing with our unhoused neighbors.

“You know we’ve got 620 square miles in Oklahoma City and that is difficult for four people to reach. We are going to be able to help so many more people with this program,” stated Shelah Farley, the Clinical Director for the Mental Health Association Of Oklahoma.

The City council is lending them a serving to hand with a one-year contract for a boulevard outreach pilot program.

“When you’re living outside, you’re in what we call survival mode so you are only worried about where you might sleep and what you might eat that day. Thinking about resources beyond that is really difficult to even think about,” she stated.

Farley stated the extra investment will lend a hand them center of attention on housing, prison diversion, and possible choices to police reaction.

In a commentary Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley stated, “At its core homelessness is not a police issue. Having a case worker respond to an unsheltered person rather than an officer in uniform can end with better results and frees officers up to respond to other matters.”

“We are also going to be able to help our community partners like our police, our firefighters because we will be able to take on some of those calls that aren’t necessarily in their scope,” stated Farley.

Outpatient services and products will let them lend a hand folks in numerous techniques.

“There is a lot of stigmas around mental health and going to a facility to receive mental health care and I think being able to bring that licensed professional to the area that someone lives, I think will give them a different feeling about it,” she stated.

The contract from town will give them $572,000 to put into effect those enhancements.