OKC doctor discusses blood clots in lungs caused by COVID-19

Oklahoma City doctor discusses blood clots in lungs caused by COVID-19 The number of post-COVID-19 patients with blood clots in their lungs is on the rise.



JASON: 9:12. WELCOME BACK EVERYONE. THERE’S A NEW HEALTH EFFECT SHOWING UP IN PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD COVID-19. EXPERTS SAY THEY ARE SEEING A RISE IN THE NUMBER OF POST-CIDOV PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM BLOOD CLOTS IN THEIR LUN.GS JOINING ME NOW TO TALK MORE ABOUT THIS IS DOCTOR GEORGE CHRYSANT, A CARDIOLOGIST AT INTEGRIS HEART HOSPITAL. GOOD MORNING TO YOU. >> GOOD MORNING TO YOU. JASON: TELL US HOW HLTHEA EXPERTS CAME TO DISCOVER THE INCREASED RISK OF BLOOD CLOTS. >> IN EARLY MARCH 2020, WE START GETTING REPORTS OUT OF MAINLY MOTUN SINAI, COLUMBIA, NEW YORK TYCI ABOUT MAINLY CLOGS AND ARTERIES. HORRIFIC TALESF O AORTA’S FOUR OF CLOTS, LEGS FULL OF CLOTS. IT STARTED TO BECOME STUDIED, THEN IT KIND OF TRANSITIONED TO WHAT WE ARE SEEGIN NOW, WHICH IS PREDOMINANTLY CLOTS IN THE VEINS. VEINS AND THE LEGS, THE UPPER EXTREMITIES. IN A LOTF O INSTANCES, CLOTS THAT TRAVEL TO THE LUNGS. WHAT IS NOW KNOWN FROM SOME STUDIES OUT OF KOREA, JAPAN, AND WESTERN EUROPE IS THATHT E VIRUS ITSELF ACTUALLY ROUGHS UP WHAT IS KNOWN AS ENDOTHELIUM, WHICH IS THE LINING OF LAL OF THE VESSELS. IT RUPTURES THE VESSELSND A GIVES CLOTS A NICE PLACE TO LAND AND FORM. WHAT IS RELYAL INTERESTING IS THAT ABOUT HALF OF THE PEOPLE THAT HAVE A CLOT TO THE LONG RELATED TO CLODMI — RELATED TO COVID, DO NOT HAVE CLOTS IN THEIR LEGS. MOST PEOPLE HAVE ALWAYS ASSOCIATED CLOTS IN THE LUNGS WITH WHERE THEY COME FROM, CLOTS IN THE LEGS. I THINK THE INCIDENT IS ABOUT 10% TO 15%. JASON: THAT IS SCARY STUFF. IS THERE A DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PEOPLE WHO HAVE THIS AND WHETHER OR NOT THEY ARE VACCINATED OR UNVACCINATED? >> WE ARE SEEING A LOT OF BOTH. WHAT IS CONCERNING ANDOT N KNOWN IS THIS TIME LAG. FOR THE LONGEST TIME, WE’VE BEEN TELLING PEOPLE TO STAY ON ASPIRIN FOR SIX MONTHS TO 12 MONTHS BECAUSE WE JUST DON’T KNOW. NOW, THERE ARE ACTUALLY PAPERS TO BACK THAT UP. WE ARE SEEING PEOPLE TT HAHAD COVID SIX MONTH OR SEVEN MONTHS AGO, GOT VACCINATED SIX WEEKS AGO, THEN SHOW UP WITH A CLOT. WE HAVE SEEN PEOPLE WITH TWO VACCINES AND A BOOSTER, BUT NOT VERY OFTEN. IT IS STILL PREDOMINANTLY AND UNVACCINATED PHENOMENON. TO SAY THAT IT DSOE NOT HAPPEN IN PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN VACCINATED WOULD BE FALSE. JAN:SO ARE THERE PEOPLE WHO ARE IN HIGHER RISK GROUPS, WHETHER IT IS BY SEX, RACE, AGE? >> I THINK IT IS THE USUAL THINGS WE’VE TALKED THE LAST TWO YEARS. DIABETICS, PEOEPL WHO ARE OBESE, PEOPLE WITH UNDERLYING VASCULAR CONDITIONS. BUT WE HAVE SEEN SOME AWFULLY YOUNG PEOPLE, TOO. YOU CAN’T REALLY BLAME A LOT OF THESE CONDITIONS ON PEOPLE WHO ARE IN THEIR 20’S AND EARLY 30’S BECAUSE THAT IS YOUNG. JAN:SO WHAT ARE SOME OF THE SYMPTOMS THAT PEOPLE SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FORK? >> WHEN YOU HAVE A CLOT TO THE NGLO, ITS I PRETTY CELTICS PLAY TO TORY. IT IS SUDDEN ONSET SHORTNESS OF BREATH. I THINK WHAT PEOPLE NEED TO BE ON THE LOOKOUT FORN ILL A OF THEIR EXTREMITIES IS JUST UNEXPLAINED PAIN AND SWELLING. PARTICULARLY IN THE LEGS. IF YOU NOTICE THAT YOUR CALVES ARE A LITTLE TIGHT OR ONE IS BIGGER THAN THE OTHER, IT IS PROBABLY A GOOD TIME TO GET SCANNED, PARTICULARLY IF YOU ARE WITHIN THE FIRST FEW MONTHS OF HAVING BNEE INFECTED BECAUSE THERE IS THE CHANCE THAT YOU ULBED CO SITTING ON A CLOT IN YOUR VEIN THAT HAS NOT LEFT YET FOR YOUR LUNGS AND THAT WOULD BE A GREAT TIME TO CATCH IT. ONCE IT GETS TO YROU LUNGS, IT IS USUALLY NOT VERY MYSTERIOUS. JAN:SO TALK ABOUT THE LONG-TERM RISKS OF LEAVING THESE CONDITIONS UNTATREED OR UNDIAGNOSED. >> PULMONARY AND PLEASANT, PARTICULARLY IF IT GETS TO BOTH SIDES OF THE LUNGS AND SITS ACROSS THEAI M ARTERY, WHICH IS KNOWN AS THE SADDLE, THAT CN BE FATAL. THAT IS AS BAD AS IT CAN GET. BUT WHEN YOU DON’T TREAT THESE PULMONARY EMBOLISM’S, OVER TIME, YOU CAN DEVELOP RIGHT-SIDED HEART FAIURE, WHICH IS NOT FIXABLE WITH ANYTHING OTHER THAN A HEART AND DOUBLE NGLU TRANSPLANT, IF IT REALLY GETS BAD. THAT IS MORE OR LESS LIKE TRYING TO WIN THE LOTTE.RY THE LONG-TERM EFFECTS OF LEAVING CLOTS AND HAVING PRESSURE IN YOUR LUNGS IS THAT IT PUTS AN UNDUE STRAIN ON THE RIGHT HEART. IF THAT FAILS, THEN YOU ARE IN BIG TROUBLE. JAN:SO ARE THERE ANY OTHER DISEASES OR VIRUSES OUT THERE THAT CAUSE HEART PROBLEMS LIKE THIS, OR IS THIS UNIQUE TO COVID-19? >> THE NUMBERS ARE UNIQUE TO COVID-19 AND THE REASONS FOR THAT ARE PROBABLY THE SUBJECT OF ANOTRHE SHOW BECAUSE OBVIOUSLY THIS IS NOT ACTING LIKE THE USUAL CORONAVIRUS. YOU CAN GET THINGS WITH INFLUENZA, FOR INSTANCE THERE IS A STUDY IN FRANCE THAT WAS LOOKING AT BLOOD CLOTS IN THE LUNGS. BUT THEY WERE ONES THAT HAD FOEDRMEE DP INTO THE LUNGS OR THE GAS EXCHANGE IS. THAT RATES AT ABOUT 4% TO 6%. COVID IS 14%. SEE IT WITH OTHER THINGS, BUT DOUBLING, TRIPLING, AND IN SOME INSTANCES QUADRUPLING, THAT IS SOMETHING WE NEED TO BE CONCERNED OVER. BUT WE DO SEE SOME OF THIS WITH OTHER VIRUSES. JASON: FOR FKSOL WATCHING THIS THIS MORNING, WHAT WOULD YOUR MESSAGE BE TO THEM TO PREVENT — ABOUT WAYS TO TRY PREVENT THIS FROM HAPPENING? >> IF YOU HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH COVID, BUT I THKIN TAKING A FULL STRENGTH ASPIRIN FOR THE NEXT SIX MONTH TO 12 MONTHS IS GOOD IDEA. THERE IS A RECENT PAPER THAT SHOWED IT REDUCE THE INSTANCES OF FOR MODAIC EVENTS. THAT’S NOT A BAD IDEA, IF YOU CAN TOLERATE IT. I DON’T THINK WE KNOW EVERYTHING WE NEED TO KNOW ABOUT HOW THIS HAPPENS AND THE TIMEFRAME. I HA SEENVE IT AS FAR OUT AS NINE MONTHS. I USUALLY HAVE MY PATIENTS TAKE A FULL STRENGTH ASPIRIN FOR ONE YEAR. SOME OF THAIST ART, SOME OF IT IS SCIENCE. THIS IS AN EVOLVING PRIOR — EVOLNGVI PROBLEM, BUT WE NEED TO FIGURE OUT MORE ABOUT IT. JASON: WE APPRECIATE YOU BRINGING THIS TO OUR ATTENTION THIS MORNING. HOPEFULLY, WE CAN USE