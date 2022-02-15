OKC officials warn of increasing fire risk due to dry conditions







Oklahoma City officials are warning of the increasing fire risk due to the dry conditions.Though the weather was nice on Monday, there is a warning in place Monday night from OKC Fire. The conditions the state is seeing right now are creating a greater fire risk.>> Related: Oklahoma fire officials concerned about drought, dry conditionsFire officials are stressed about how dry it has been lately and with so much dead vegetation still on the ground, even a single spark can cause a massive, destructive blaze.”It could be a number of things, it could be something as small as simple as tossing a cigarette out a car window, it could be power lines arcing in the wind and causing sparks to fly off them, it could be people working outdoors doing welding, it could be outdoor cooking,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson. On Monday, Sky 5 flew over two grass fires in Chickasha and another near Jones. Fulkerson said that fires like these have been on the rise.”I could tell you that the month of January has been the busiest that we’ve had in a very long time, looking back even to the beginning of last year, we’ve not had as many grass fires as we had the month of January this year,” Fulkerson said.>> Related: Oklahoma winter storms impact state’s fire riskIn Oklahoma, grassfires can happen even if they are sometimes preventable. OKC Fire said that there are steps you can take to protect your property.”Keeping your grass cut short that goes a really, really long way towards protecting your home, another thing that people often overlook, have your address visibly marked from the road,” Fulkerson said.Also, they advise keeping fuel away from your home, which includes things such as an old lawnmower, doghouse or a stack of wood.If you find yourself in a situation where a grassfire has begun, call 911 as soon as possible. Often, folks try to extinguish fires that they are not equipped to handle. Calling quicker means a better response time from your local department.

