OKC police investigating assault on 67-year-old

OKLAHOMA CITY (blackchronicle) – Oklahoma City police believe they have identified the suspect who attacked a 67-year-old man, knocking him unconscious.
Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say a 67-year-old man was walking in the street near N.W. 11th and Robinson on Jan. 7.
However, a driver became upset and decided to park his red Dodge Charger.
At that point, the alleged suspect walked up to the man, Timothy Davison, got into a verbal altercation with him and then punched him repeatedly.
“I said, ‘Dude, Just leave me alone. I’ll go continue my walk, whatever. I gotta do.’ Next thing I know I’m picking myself up off the ground,” Davison said.
The victim fell to the ground unconscious.
blackchronicle showed Davison video of the attack.
“That was cold. That was cold,” he said as he saw himself getting knocked out by the suspect. “It was totally out of nature for the dude to just go off on me like that, you know? for what?”
Davison suffered a broken nose.
“They said he broke it by hitting me in the face, hitting me in the nose,” Davison said. “This side of the nose, the bones had been pushed over here, broken and pushed over here.”
Davison said he is angry about being so viciously attacked.
“Oh, I’m pissed. I’m pissed big time, man. I mean the dude knocked me the hell out for no f—–g reason,” he said.
blackchronicle learned late Tuesday night that police believe they have identified the suspect.