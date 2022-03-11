OKC police respond to crime scene at hospital parking garage

Authorities are investigating after an individual with a number of gunshot wounds was discovered Friday at Integris Baptist Medical Heart’s parking storage in northwest Oklahoma Metropolis.Police mentioned a feminine sufferer was stabbed and shot and was taken to the hospital. Her situation is unknown.Police instructed KOCO 5 that the suspect took off in a white Monte Carlo and is believed to be within the space.Integris officers additionally mentioned the hospital isn’t on lockdown. The parking storage has been shut down.KOCO 5 will present extra particulars once they grow to be accessible.

