OKC police search for vehicle in connection with hit-and-run

Police released pictures of a pickup truck believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman in critical condition Monday night in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 7:40 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a hit-and-run near Northwest 10th Street and North Virginia Avenue. Authorities found a woman and took her to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are asking for help in identifying a man who is believed to have been a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run. Officials want to speak to him and gather any information he may have.

The vehicle that left the scene was a red pickup truck with wide tires. The truck was last seen heading east on Northwest 10th Street.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online.

