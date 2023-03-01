OKC police work to identify person drowning dogs at park

Police work to identify person drowning dogs at Oklahoma City park Anyone with information concerning the case is requested to name the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or ship a tip on-line. Updated: 2:24 PM CST Mar 1, 2023

The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for the general public's lend a hand in figuring out the person who's drowning dogs at the pond at Edwards Park.Open the video participant above for the headlines KOCO 5 is following.Police mentioned any person has tied dogs to cinderblocks, bricks or one thing heavy to weigh the dogs down and threw them off the pier at the park close to Northeast tenth Street and Interstate 35. As of Wednesday, 4 dogs had been recovered.The first canine used to be came upon on Jan. 19, and police mentioned the remaining had been discovered prior to now month. Investigators are undecided about when the dogs have been thrown into the water.>> Download the KOCO 5 App"We want to put this out there hoping that maybe somebody who lives in that area who might have seen something suspicious, something that maybe didn't seem right because, again, whoever is doing this is taking these dogs to the pier at the pond in the park and just simply throwing them off the pier," Master Sgt. Jennifer Wardlow mentioned.Police mentioned they don't have excellent leads at the case. Anyone with information concerning the case is requested to name the Oklahoma City Police Department's Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or ship a tip on-line.