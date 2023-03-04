OKC Regional Food Bank Hosts Second Annual Restaurant Week

By:

News 9

–



News 9 was once joined via Senior Vice President of Bank of Oklahoma and a board member for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to speak about the impending Regional Food Bank Restaurant Week.

This would be the match’s 2nd 12 months to assist shine a gentle on native eating places within the metro house.

More than 40 native eating places can be collaborating to assist give a boost to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City Restaurant Week will start March seventh in the course of the twelfth.

For extra information in regards to the match click on here.