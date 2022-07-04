OKC ‘s Latest Tik Tok star Jalen Williams wears 8 for Kobe Bryant

The Oklahoma City Thunder wrapped up their 2022 NBA Draft class final Thursday with three NBA Lottery picks, and 4 gamers complete. With the twelfth choose within the NBA Draft, the OKC Thunder grabbed Jalen Williams, a fringe participant out of Santa Clara. This was the primary of two gamers with that namesake as Jaylin Williams would ultimately be the staff’s thirty fourth choice.

Jalen Williams simply oozes “cool factor” from his hair to his wardrobe, the million-dollar smile, and his electrical persona in every interview thus far. He joins a like-minded enjoyable, energic staff, and even turns into the most recent Tik Tok sensation in Bricktown.

Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams will put on the quantity 8 for OKC Thunder to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, turns into the most recent Tik Tok star to affix OKC.

Josh Giddey is by far the most well-liked OKC Thunder participant on tik tok, however Tre Mann has additionally tried his hand on the surging social media app. Now, Jalen Williams joins the enjoyable, after releasing comedic and motivational movies on Tik Tok I asked him if there were any plans on collaborating with Josh Giddey on the platform and he told me they have not yet talked about it however let loose amusing with the reminder “I do not dance.” Which, may rule out a crossover with Mann who has made his justifiable share of Tik Tok dance movies.

Throughout his profession, Williams has made it clear Kobe Bryant was a motivation. He wore the quantity 24 at Santa Clara seemingly for Bryant. Days earlier than the NBA Draft, Williams posted a tik-tok saying the explanation he performs basketball is due to the Hall of Famer.

At the OKC Thunder rookie introductory press convention, I requested Jalen Williams if 8 was for Kobe Bryant and what his earliest reminiscence of the legendary capturing guard was, he said “I picked 8, it was a tribute to Kobe. I grew up watching him, he speaks for himself and the legacy that he has. You hear Mamba Mentality and that is what I carry for myself.”

Williams mentioned he picked 8 as a result of he thought 24 was already taken, it truly shouldn’t be. However, 24 has by no means been re-issued by the OKC Thunder as it’s retired in Seattle historical past for Spencer Haywood.