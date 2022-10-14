OKC Thunder Guard Trio Dazzles Fans in Preseason Action

The Oklahoma City Thunder wrapped up the preseason with a outstanding 5-1 report, and whereas play previous to the common season is just not a correct indicator of long-term success, there’s nonetheless loads to be enthusiastic about following a number of encouraging performances from a trio of younger perimeter gamers.

Second-year ball handlers Josh Giddey and Tre Mann, in addition to defensive standout Lu Dort, all put up spectacular statistics in OKC’s preseason marketing campaign. Giddey and Mann appeared in 5 of the Thunder’s six preseason video games, every lacking Oklahoma City’s matchup with the Israeli membership Ra’anana Maccabi.

Dort missed OKC’s first three contests with a concussion, and exited Thursday evening’s preseason finale towards the San Antonio Spurs after enjoying solely 13 minutes.

Giddey averaged over 14 factors, six rebounds and 6 assists per sport in his 5 begins for the Thunder, taking pictures effectively over 52% from the sector. As a passer, the sixth choose in the 2021 draft picked up proper the place he left off final season, threading the needle to attach together with his teammates on stunning inbounds passes.

The Australian guard has additionally appeared extra aggressive as a scorer on offense, usually looking photographs versus ready for them to open up for him. The major instance of that is as a 3-point shooter, the place Giddey seems to be far more comfy letting the ball fly. The 20-year-old additionally recorded 5 steals in the Thunder’s first two preseason video games.

Mann, one other 2021 first-round choose, additionally constructed upon a profitable rookie marketing campaign in the offseason, strengthening his offensive sport to additional his skills as a deadly scorer. The former Florida Gator seems to be clean with the ball in his palms as a shooter and finisher, simply flattening deep 3-point photographs and utilizing artful dribble strikes to slip by defenders and end powerful baskets on the rim.

Mann’s prime efficiency got here towards the Adelaide 36ers of the NBL, when the 6-foot-5 wing torched the Australian membership for 26 factors in 23 minutes. Mann knocked down eight triples and missed solely two photographs all sport.

23-year-old Lu Dort replicated his 2021-22 offensive output in restricted preseason motion this yr, averaging 17 factors and three rebounds per sport in comparison with 17.2 factors and 4.2 rebounds per sport final season.

The Canadian guard’s greatest offensive efficiency got here in his return to the courtroom towards Ra’anana Maccabi, when Dort tallied 23 factors and 4 made 3-pointers in lower than 18 minutes. If Dort can proceed to supply at this degree offensively, constantly hitting photographs from downtown whereas concurrently sustaining his defensive prowess, the previous undrafted free-agent will show to everybody that he’s well worth the value of his contract.

