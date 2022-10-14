Oklahoma

OKC Thunder Guard Trio Dazzles Fans in Preseason Action

October 14, 2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder wrapped up the preseason with a outstanding 5-1 report, and whereas play previous to the common season is just not a correct indicator of long-term success, there’s nonetheless loads to be enthusiastic about following a number of encouraging performances from a trio of younger perimeter gamers.

Second-year ball handlers Josh Giddey and Tre Mann, in addition to defensive standout Lu Dort, all put up spectacular statistics in OKC’s preseason marketing campaign. Giddey and Mann appeared in 5 of the Thunder’s six preseason video games, every lacking Oklahoma City’s matchup with the Israeli membership Ra’anana Maccabi.

