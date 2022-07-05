OKC Thunder notepad: Thunder sign 2022 first-round picks to rookie contracts | Oklahoma

The Oklahoma City Thunder introduced on Tuesday that it has signed its three first-round picks within the 2022 NBA Draft to their rookie contracts.

The three rookies embrace No. 2 decide Chet Holmgren, No. 11 decide Ousmane Dieng and No. 12 decide Jalen Williams.

First-round rookies sign four-year contracts with the primary two seasons assured and the ultimate two seasons as staff choices.

The Thunder introduced the signings prior to its first NBA Summer League sport Tuesday night time in opposition to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah. In order for Holmgren, Deing and Jalen Williams to play on this summer time, they wanted to be signed onto contracts.

No. 34 decide Jaylin Williams, the staff’s different draft decide from the 2022 NBA draft, has nonetheless not signed his contract. Second-round contracts often contain a bit extra negotiation than first-round contracts due to much less assured cash. Even with no contract, Jaylin Williams will nonetheless find a way to play in summer time league.

The news comes as the newest in a sequence of roster strikes by the Thunder. Here’s a recap of the Thunder’s newest news:

Mike Muscala staying put

While this occurred Thursday, it’s nonetheless noteworthy.

The Thunder declined middle Mike Muscala’s $3.5 million staff choice Wednesday however determined to re-sign him on a less expensive, one-year veteran’s minimal deal. The wage for the veteran’s minimal for a 10-year participant, which Muscala can be this upcoming season, is $3 million.

Muscala has appeared in 125 video games throughout his three seasons with the Thunder, and final yr averaged eight factors and three rebounds in 12 minutes per sport on 42.9 p.c capturing from the 3-point line.

Isaiah Roby waived

The Thunder introduced Sunday they have been releasing the fourth-year ahead. The San Antonio Spurs introduced Tuesday they’d claimed Roby off of waivers.

Roby spent the final three seasons with the Thunder, averaging 9.1 factors, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 49.5 p.c capturing in 109 profession video games.

This news got here 4 days after the Thunder initially picked up Roby’s $1.9 million staff choice. The Thunder had till the tip of July 3 to make his wage assured.

The Thunder are at present experiencing a roster crunch and can want to trim the roster down to 17 gamers by the start of the 2022-23 season. Roby was possible not going to obtain vital minutes this upcoming season due to a crowded entrance courtroom stuffed with youthful and cheaper gamers.

New two-way participant

The Thunder introduced the signing of Eugene Omoruyi this previous Saturday on the staff’s second two-way roster spot, which was beforehand held by Melvin Frazier Jr.

Omoruyi went undrafted within the 2021 NBA draft and appeared in 4 video games for the Dallas Mavericks this previous season as a two-way participant.

The 25-year-old spent 5 seasons in faculty, the place he cut up time between Rutgers and Oregon. Omoruyi will play for the Thunder in summer time league.

With the beginning of the season nonetheless over three months away, it’s unsure if Omoruyi can be ready to occupy the second two-way spot by October.

Summer League roster

The Thunder introduced its 16-man summer time league roster on Monday.

The full roster consists of forwards Gabe Brown, Robert Baker, Ousmane Dieng, Chet Holmgren, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Jaylin Williams; guards Abdul Gaddy, Josh Giddey, Vit Krejci, Tre Mann, Jaden Shackelford, Lindy Waters III, Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Williams and Omoruyi.