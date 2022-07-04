OKC Thunder Summer League Profile: DeVante’ Jones

In the months main as much as coaching camp, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a serious platform to showcase their expertise within the NBA Summer League. While many gamers have their roster spot solidified, a handful of Thunder members might be competing for a coaching camp gig, and in the end a roster spot.

Let’s check out guard DeVante’ Jones, who’s among the many gamers that might be attention-grabbing to observe over the following few weeks.

The Bio:

Jones, age 24, joins the Thunder after enjoying 4 collegiate seasons throughout two packages. While enjoying his first three seasons at Coastal Carolina, Jones burst onto the scene because the convention’s star, netting Sun Belt Rookie of the Year honors as a Freshman and a Sun Belt Player of the Year nod as a Junior.

Following three seasons with Coastal Carolina, Jones most just lately performed for the Michigan Wolverines, clocking averages of 10.3 factors, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists because the staff’s lead guard.

Based on the numbers, it might be onerous to persuade anyone Jones was solely 6-foot-1. Averaging a profession 5.3 rebounds, together with a 7.2-rebound output as a Junior, he dug into the inside for alternatives to man the fastbreak.

Roster Outlook:

Per experiences, the Oklahoma City Thunder have solely signed Jones for the Salt Lake City portion of the Summer League, probably that means there will not be coaching camp or G League implications connected.

Despite this, Jones having the chance to play in Salt Lake City will permit the guard to impress groups, hopefully to the purpose of a Vegas extension.

Jones’ all-around play offers him inventory main into the G League this season as many undersized guards are inclined to thrive within the appropriate system. The Oklahoma City Thunder made diamonds out of a former a Wolverine in Zavier “Captain Hook” Simpson, so, the blueprint is there.

