Oklahoma

OKC Thunder Summer League Profile: Kameron Woods

July 6, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service


In the months main as much as coaching camp, the Thunder group have a serious platform to showcase their expertise each on and off the courtroom within the NBA Summer League. While many gamers need to discover an outlet for his or her abilities, the identical sentiment might be shared amongst teaching staffs this month.

Let’s check out Kameron Woods, the Thunder’s Head Coach for the upcoming Summer League circuits.

Bio:

Following a four-year profession with the Butler Bulldogs, highlighted by 956 rebounds, the second-most at school historical past,  Kameron Woods performed a profession 99 video games with the Oklahoma City Blue throughout the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. While taking part in within the Thunder group, he utilized his 6-foot-9 body to supply assist inside, averaging 4.6 factors and 4.9 rebounds for the Blue.

