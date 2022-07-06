OKC Thunder Summer League Profile: Kameron Woods

In the months main as much as coaching camp, the Thunder group have a serious platform to showcase their expertise each on and off the courtroom within the NBA Summer League. While many gamers need to discover an outlet for his or her abilities, the identical sentiment might be shared amongst teaching staffs this month.

Let’s check out Kameron Woods, the Thunder’s Head Coach for the upcoming Summer League circuits.

Bio:

Following a four-year profession with the Butler Bulldogs, highlighted by 956 rebounds, the second-most at school historical past, Kameron Woods performed a profession 99 video games with the Oklahoma City Blue throughout the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. While taking part in within the Thunder group, he utilized his 6-foot-9 body to supply assist inside, averaging 4.6 factors and 4.9 rebounds for the Blue.

Woods translated his talent set over to the teaching ranks, starting his work as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Blue in 2018. Following two season’s with the G League affiliate, he earned his personal call-up of types, becoming a member of the Thunder as a Player Development Coach within the 2020-21 season. He now works as an Assistant Coach for the Thunder.

Scroll to Continue

Woods manned the primary chair with the Thunder in final season’s Las Vegas Summer League, main the group to a victory within the workforce’s finale versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Outlook:

While Woods is predicted to stay in an Assistant Coaching position, he is an up-and-coming star inside the Thunder ranks. Joining the Thunder’s teaching employees at age 27, now being age 29, Woods is without doubt one of the youngest vibrant minds not simply inside the group, however all the league.

Woods may have a slew of potential rotations at hand headed into Salt Lake City and Las Vegas because the Thunder’s mix of rookies and returning members provides him loads of nice on-court choices.

Want to hitch the dialogue? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to remain updated on all the most recent Thunder news. You may meet the workforce behind the protection.