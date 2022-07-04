Oklahoma

OKC Thunder Waive Isaiah Roby, Roster Trimmed to 19

July 4, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service


The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived ahead Isaiah Roby from the roster, per Thunder PR.

Following his school profession at Nebraska, Roby netted the very best second-round decide wage in historical past, to that time, incomes a $1.5 million beginning wage with the Dallas Mavericks. After a mid-season deal despatched Roby to Oklahoma City, he discovered his footing, logging 109 appearances throughout three seasons.

Roby performed a big function within the Thunder’s developmental course of, beginning in 62 video games within the final two years for the franchise. As a Thunder, the previous Cornhusker averaged 9.1 factors, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per contest.

