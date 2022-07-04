OKC Thunder Waive Isaiah Roby, Roster Trimmed to 19

The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived ahead Isaiah Roby from the roster, per Thunder PR.

Following his school profession at Nebraska, Roby netted the very best second-round decide wage in historical past, to that time, incomes a $1.5 million beginning wage with the Dallas Mavericks. After a mid-season deal despatched Roby to Oklahoma City, he discovered his footing, logging 109 appearances throughout three seasons.

Roby performed a big function within the Thunder’s developmental course of, beginning in 62 video games within the final two years for the franchise. As a Thunder, the previous Cornhusker averaged 9.1 factors, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per contest.

Despite posting a career-best 10.1 factors and recording a 44.4% output from distance this season, the Thunder struggled to area Roby constant minutes with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl absorbing a lot of his function.

Upon hitting league waivers, potential groups may have a 48-hour window to declare Roby, permitting the crew the flexibility to tackle his present one-year, $1.9 million contract.

With the waiving of Roby, the Oklahoma City Thunder have slimmed their essential roster to 19.

