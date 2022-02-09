Oklahoma AG won’t discipline doctors for prescribing ivermectin

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor says his office does not plan to discipline doctors for prescribing certain medications, including ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, to treat COVID-19.While approved ivermectin to treat animals and people for some parasites, lice and skin issues, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn’t approved it for COVID-19. O’Connor said in a news release that his office finds no legal basis for a state medical licensure board to discipline a licensed physician for prescribing a drug for the off-label purpose of treating a patient with COVID-19.The Oklahoma attorney general said he stands behind doctors who believe ivermectin is in their patients’ best interest.”I stand behind doctors who believe it is in their patients’ best interests to receive ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine,” O’Connor said in a statement. “Our health care professionals should have every tool available to combat COVID-19. Public safety demands this. Physicians who prescribe medications and follow the law should not fear disciplinary action for prescribing such drugs.”The news release adds that O’Connor’s office neither condones nor condemns a specific course of treatment for COVID-19.Inmates are suing an Arkansas jail and its doctor for unknowingly treating them with ivermectin for COVID-19 despite health warnings.

