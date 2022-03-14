Oklahoma authorities pull car from Lake Overholser

Officers are investigating how the automobile acquired into the lake and who may need been driving.

Authorities are investigating after a car was discovered early Monday morning in Lake Overholser.The automobile was discovered within the Oklahoma Metropolis lake off Northwest 23rd Road. An Oklahoma Freeway Patrol diver went into the water in search of a attainable physique, however they consider somebody deserted the automobile.Officers are investigating how the automobile acquired into the lake and who may need been driving.

Authorities are investigating after a car was discovered early Monday morning in Lake Overholser.

The automobile was discovered within the Oklahoma Metropolis lake off Northwest 23rd Road. An Oklahoma Freeway Patrol diver went into the water in search of a attainable physique, however they consider somebody deserted the automobile.

Officers are investigating how the automobile acquired into the lake and who may need been driving.