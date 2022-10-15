Oklahoma baby in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma household is on a mission to avoid wasting their baby woman’s life, however they need your assist.

Diagnosed with a uncommon situation, they’re hopeful to discover a donor to offer her an opportunity of survival.

Dotty Erway was born July 26, 2022.

“She’s so wonderful,” stated Bekah Erway, Dotty’s mother. “She’s not sickly or something. She’s probably the most treasured little baby.

This tiny warrior is going through a giant battle.

Dotty has extreme mixed immunodeficiency, often known as “SCID.”

“It basically just renders her immune system completely helpless,” stated Alex Erway, Dotty’s dad. “She has no T or B cells to fight off infection or virus so even a cold or a minor infection that usually would be treatable or she could just get over could prove to be life-threatening to her.”

Dotty has spent her complete life remoted at residence.

“Her brother and sister have never been able to hold her and we can’t just hang out in the living room as a family,” Bekah stated.

The solely remedy for SCID is a bone marrow transplant.

“It’s hard,” stated Alex. “A lot of days are harder than others because without a donor, she statistically has a year to two years, which is pretty optimistic.”

Dotty’s dad and mom, Bekah and Alex, alongside along with her siblings, will not be a match and there are not any matches on the donor registry.

“Not having a donor, it just feels like we’re trying to make the best of her life every single day,” Bekah stated.

The household is clinging to hope and each reminiscence they get the possibility to make.

You can textual content “DottysDonor” to 61474 to order a testing package to see should you’re a match. All it takes is a straightforward cheek swab.

The Erways are additionally internet hosting a donor drive occasion this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mark’s Methodist Church in Bethany. You can get examined there.