Oklahoma basketball player calls shot before winning state title

An Oklahoma highschool freshman basketball participant supplied probably the spotlight of the sports activities 12 months already.The Millwood Excessive College Falcons had been tied at 50 with Group Christian on Saturday at Jim Norick Enviornment on the Oklahoma Metropolis Fairgrounds when freshman Probability “Bubba” Davis referred to as his shot.A video of the sport’s last play reveals Davis telling his teammate to move him the ball and to belief him. Davis received the ball with about three seconds left, put up a shot and swished it as time expired.The buzzer-beater clinched the 3A state championship for Millwood, the 16th title for the Millwood boys basketball program. Watch the video above to see a full breakdown of the play.

