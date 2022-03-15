Oklahoma basketball player calls shot before winning state title

A Millwood Excessive Faculty freshman basketball participant offered presumably the spotlight of the yr.The Millwood Excessive Faculty Falcons have been tied at 50 with Group Christian on Saturday at Jim Norick Area on the Oklahoma Metropolis Fairgrounds when freshman Likelihood “Bubba” Davis known as his shot.A recording of the sport’s last play exhibits Davis telling his teammate to go him the ball and to belief him. Davis obtained the ball with about three seconds left, put up a shot and swished it as time expired.The buzzer-beater clinched the 3A state championship for Millwood, the 16th title for the Millwood boys basketball program.

