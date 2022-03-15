Oklahoma bill limits death row inmates’ competency hearings

A Republican lawmaker mentioned Senate Invoice 1738 additionally prevents the sufferer’s household from having to relive the crime every time there is a competency listening to.

The Oklahoma Senate on Monday handed a invoice that may restrict how typically demise row inmates might have competency hearings.”It is a request from the AG’s Workplace. It is as a result of a person’s psychological standing can change,” state Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, mentioned on the Senate flooring. “It is wiser to have the dedication made when the inmate’s psychological capability to be executed is most related, and that may be when the execution is imminent.”Leewright mentioned Senate Invoice 1738 additionally prevents the sufferer’s household from having to relive the crime every time there is a competency listening to.The invoice now heads to the Home for a vote.Click on right here to learn the invoice.

The Oklahoma Senate on Monday handed a invoice that may restrict how typically demise row inmates might have competency hearings.

“It is a request from the AG’s Workplace. It is as a result of a person’s psychological standing can change,” state Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, mentioned on the Senate flooring. “It is wiser to have the dedication made when the inmate’s psychological capability to be executed is most related, and that may be when the execution is imminent.”

Leewright mentioned Senate Invoice 1738 additionally prevents the sufferer’s household from having to relive the crime every time there is a competency listening to.

The invoice now heads to the Home for a vote.

Click here to read the bill.