Oklahoma boy dies in ATV crash, officials say

An Enid boy died following an ATV crash Tuesday night in northwestern Oklahoma.An Oklahoma Freeway Patrol collision report says a 34-year-old man was driving a Polaris Ranger west on EW 13 close to Buffalo in Harper County round 6:45 p.m. when the boy grabbed the steering wheel, inflicting it to go away the street and hit an embankment. The ATV rolled and ejected the boy.Authorities pronounced the boy lifeless on the scene. The Oklahoma Freeway Patrol has not launched the boy’s title or age.

