Oklahoma boy dies in ATV crash, officials say

SHELBY: NEW THIS MORNING A YOUNG BOY FROM ENID HADIS ED AFTER A CRASH NEAR BUFFALO IN HARPER COUNTY. JUST BEFORE SEVEN. OFFICIALS SAY POA LARIS RANGER WAS DRIVING DOWN THE ROAD WHEN THE JUVENILE IN THE PASSENGER’S SEAT GRABBEDHE T STEERING WHEEL. CAUSING IT TO DEPART THE ROADWAY AND ROLL, EJECTING THE CHILD. THAT CHILD DIED ON THE SCE
Enid boy dies following ATV crash in northwestern Oklahoma, OHP says
An Enid boy died following an ATV crash Tuesday night in northwestern Oklahoma.An Oklahoma Freeway Patrol collision report says a 34-year-old man was driving a Polaris Ranger west on EW 13 close to Buffalo in Harper County round 6:45 p.m. when the boy grabbed the steering wheel, inflicting it to go away the street and hit an embankment. The ATV rolled and ejected the boy.Authorities pronounced the boy lifeless on the scene. The Oklahoma Freeway Patrol has not launched the boy’s title or age.
