Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announces counter-drug operation

OBN officials said the operation targeted a criminal marijuana grow operation that spans much of the state.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is holding a news conference Tuesday to announce what authorities said is one of the state’s largest counter-drug operations.OBN officials said the operation launched Tuesday morning and targeted a criminal marijuana grow operation that spans much of the state. Authorities have not released any other details about the operation.Open the video player above to watch the news conference.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is holding a news conference Tuesday to announce what authorities said is one of the state’s largest counter-drug operations.

OBN officials said the operation launched Tuesday morning and targeted a criminal marijuana grow operation that spans much of the state. Authorities have not released any other details about the operation.

Open the video player above to watch the news conference.