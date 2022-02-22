Trending News

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announces counter-drug operation

February 22, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announces counter-drug operation

OBN officials said the operation targeted a criminal marijuana grow operation that spans much of the state.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is holding a news conference Tuesday to announce what authorities said is one of the state’s largest counter-drug operations.OBN officials said the operation launched Tuesday morning and targeted a criminal marijuana grow operation that spans much of the state. Authorities have not released any other details about the operation.Open the video player above to watch the news conference.

OKLAHOMA CITY —

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is holding a news conference Tuesday to announce what authorities said is one of the state’s largest counter-drug operations.

OBN officials said the operation launched Tuesday morning and targeted a criminal marijuana grow operation that spans much of the state. Authorities have not released any other details about the operation.

Open the video player above to watch the news conference.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram