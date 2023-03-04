Oklahoma Bureau Of Narcotics Has Open Investigations Into Half Of OK’s Licensed Growers

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says Oklahoma’s marijuana develop amenities are a hotbed for criminal activity, and has open investigations into part of them.

Come Tuesday, the way forward for the marijuana trade is in citizens’ palms. Those for and towards state query 820 have a commonplace strand; each have said in previous interviews with News 9, the black marketplace is overgrown right here in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has a snapshot of the growth they have got made pruning the marketplace.

“Since the spring of 2021 our agency has shut down about 800 grows,” stated OBN Spokesperson, Mark Woodward.

Investigators have additionally arrested round 200 folks within the procedure.

“We’ve seized over 600,000 pounds of marijuana that was destined for the black market outside of Oklahoma,” Woodward defined.

That quantity rarely makes a dent compared to what number of open investigations into unlawful develop farms OBN has.

“Our agency has roughly 6,200 marijuana growers licensed. Nearly half of them that are operating with a license they obtained by fraud or are moving product to the black market or a combination of both that we are actively investigating,” stated Woodward.

He added, the ones investigations normally get started with legit bureaucracy.

“It’s through peeling back the layers and seeing who’s truly behind the licenses, the paperwork and these farms,” Woodward persevered. “Those start raising some red flags when you start seeing the same names, same addresses showing up, same law firms, same brokers showing up.”

Some names confirmed up in as much as 200 other licenses.

“It’s a combination of international criminal money laundering organizations, drug trafficking organizations, and even local people who have gotten involved in order to capitalize off of the marijuana industry in Oklahoma,” stated Woodward. “A large number of Oklahoma teams, legislation companies and others who have stepped up and stated we will assist you to get a license they have got created those straw possession buildings.”

Illegal weed with Oklahoma roots is a growing problem, Woodward said, as Sooner State reached the biggest black market supplier in the last two years. He also said the illegal operations are hotbeds for other illegal activities.

“Trafficking ketamine and different medicine. We’ve close down prostitution rings, human trafficking, intercourse trafficking, suspected arson or even homicides tied to those felony organizations,” Woodward defined.

Woodward additionally stated the develop farm in Kingfisher County the place the quadruple murder came about a couple of months in the past had gotten their license fraudulently.