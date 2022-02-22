Oklahoma chef names restaurant after daughter, his inspiration







An Oklahoma chef named his restaurant after his daughter, who is his inspiration.As KOCO 5 continues to celebrate Black History Month, we meet a man who has several titles: business owner, chef, entrepreneur and most importantly, father.If you know his restaurant, Brielle’s Bistro, you already know the name of his daughter.”I see her taking over probably in middle school. She knows going. She’ll say she is the boss and she is,” said the chef, Dwayne Johnson.With a popular restaurant donning her name, it is understandable that she came to that conclusion. She is without a doubt the apple of her father’s eye and his reason.”I do this every day for man. When I’m passed and gone, she won’t have anything to worry about,” Johnson said.He puts everything he has into making his shop a success. He told KOCO 5 Brielle’s story is his motivation, including her life, her disability and her ability to shine through despite a few odds.”Brielle’s Bistro. It’s named after my 4-year-old soon to be 5-year-old. I decided to name it after her. She was born with a condition called arthro biposis. Basically, it describes an ailment in her joints. It affects her legs, her arms and stuff. It’s a rare condition,” he said.However, her smile is unaffected, and just as bright and joyful as ever.”She’ll have some limitations, but I don’t think it’s going to stop her from achieving anything,” he said.So, he named his Cajun eatery after her, and Brielle’s Bistro was born.”Because of her condition, I wanted to leave her something because she will have some limitations physically,” Johnson said.So, he created a restaurant that Oklahomans love, with Cajun and Creole everything, including catfish, gumbo, etouffee, beignets and shrimp and grits. It is a menu straight out of a Louisiana kitchen.They have been in the area for a few years, but Johnson has been in the business for much longer than that.”Been doing this since I was 17 and so about 32 years. Only business I’ve ever been in and I love it. Love cooking and love making smile,” Johnson said.While it may look easy, a lot of sweat and tears go into opening a bistro.”It’s a lot of hard work, but it can be rewarding and you just got to do it for the right reasons. I love food. I love to cook,” Johnson said.As a Black business owner, he said he’s found some success but not without some bumps along the way.”You have to take pride in what you do, especially being Black-owned, we get stereotyped a lot as if we can’t achieve certain business,” he said.He said that in general, they have encountered a welcoming spirit here in Oklahoma, a spirit hungry for the “Pelican State” style meals.Recently, they moved to a bigger space to accommodate more customers.

An Oklahoma chef named his restaurant after his daughter, who is his inspiration. As KOCO 5 continues to celebrate Black History Month, we meet a man who has several titles: business owner, chef, entrepreneur and most importantly, father. If you know his restaurant, Brielle’s Bistro, you already know the name of his daughter. “I see her taking over probably in middle school. She knows going. She’ll say she is the boss and she is,” said the chef, Dwayne Johnson. With a popular restaurant donning her name, it is understandable that she came to that conclusion. She is without a doubt the apple of her father’s eye and his reason. “I do this every day for man. When I’m passed and gone, she won’t have anything to worry about,” Johnson said. He puts everything he has into making his shop a success. He told KOCO 5 Brielle’s story is his motivation, including her life, her disability and her ability to shine through despite a few odds. “Brielle’s Bistro. It’s named after my 4-year-old soon to be 5-year-old. I decided to name it after her. She was born with a condition called arthro biposis. Basically, it describes an ailment in her joints. It affects her legs, her arms and stuff. It’s a rare condition,” he said. However, her smile is unaffected, and just as bright and joyful as ever. “She’ll have some limitations, but I don’t think it’s going to stop her from achieving anything,” he said. So, he named his Cajun eatery after her, and Brielle’s Bistro was born. “Because of her condition, I wanted to leave her something because she will have some limitations physically,” Johnson said. So, he created a restaurant that Oklahomans love, with Cajun and Creole everything, including catfish, gumbo, etouffee, beignets and shrimp and grits. It is a menu straight out of a Louisiana kitchen. They have been in the area for a few years, but Johnson has been in the business for much longer than that. “Been doing this since I was 17 and so about 32 years. Only business I’ve ever been in and I love it. Love cooking and love making smile,” Johnson said. While it may look easy, a lot of sweat and tears go into opening a bistro. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it can be rewarding and you just got to do it for the right reasons. I love food. I love to cook,” Johnson said. As a Black business owner, he said he’s found some success but not without some bumps along the way. “You have to take pride in what you do, especially being Black-owned, we get stereotyped a lot as if we can’t achieve certain business,” he said. He said that in general, they have encountered a welcoming spirit here in Oklahoma, a spirit hungry for the “Pelican State” style meals. Recently, they moved to a bigger space to accommodate more customers.





Source link



