Oklahoma church helps man with Down syndrome after mother dies







Christopher Durham and his mother were longtime members of Cedar Ridge Wesleyan Church in Enid.Their history of attending is decades in the making.”They have been with the church long before I was here,” The Rev. Ron Olson said. “There are pictures from 1972 or so, when he was just 4 years old. He was part of the church family.”Those days came to a tragic end after Christopher’s mother, Judy, got sick.”His mom’s been pretty sick for quite a while. She was hospitalized in September, October. Sometime in there,” Olson said. “Not COVID related but had double pneumonia.”Olson told KOCO 5 it would only get worse after Judy returned home. “Came home probably too soon because somebody had to take care of her son, and she came back home and was very weak,” Olson said.Judy got COVID-19, adding to her health troubles.”Jan. 5, she went by ambulance to the hospital. Very, very sick,” Olson said. “Then, on the sixth, we realized it was COVID-related on top of the pre-existing lung trouble.”Judy never recovered. She was 77.”Even by the seventh, they said she’s in a critical, life-threatening situation. And made it to the 12th,” Olson said.She was all Christopher had. She took care of him all his life. Christopher, who is in his 50s, was on his own.While his age makes him an adult, Christopher has Down syndrome.”He’s about a 9- or 10-year-old, very loveable little boy,” Olson said.So, Olson and the church’s congregation made changes to their lives for the sake of Christopher’s.”Two ladies stepped in, and they stayed with him. Then, I went over about noon on that Wednesday and then back after church and thought, ‘I’ll spend the night here,'” Olson said. “What I thought would be two to three nights was 16 or 17, and we just stayed there. I could work from there. My wife relieved me to do some calling. We’d already had COVID, so I felt like we’re pretty safe.”They took care of him the best they knew how, with no plans of what would happen or where Christopher would go. So, they just remained.”His mother’s funeral was on about the 16th. We had no idea where he was going after that,” Olson said.Eventually, official help would arrive.”After the funeral – I feel like it was God’s timing – things started rolling quickly,” Olson said. “So, the funeral was the 16th, and he was in a really amazing home by the 20th.”Olson said he’s happy they could help and that Christopher is in a good place.”I’m very pleased, at this point, with the care he’s getting, and he’s happy. He’s happier than he would have been in our house,” Olson said.

Christopher Durham and his mother were longtime members of Cedar Ridge Wesleyan Church in Enid. Their history of attending is decades in the making. “They have been with the church long before I was here,” The Rev. Ron Olson said. “There are pictures from 1972 or so, when he was just 4 years old. He was part of the church family.” Those days came to a tragic end after Christopher’s mother, Judy, got sick. “His mom’s been pretty sick for quite a while. She was hospitalized in September, October. Sometime in there,” Olson said. “Not COVID related but had double pneumonia.” Olson told KOCO 5 it would only get worse after Judy returned home. “Came home probably too soon because somebody had to take care of her son, and she came back home and was very weak,” Olson said. Judy got COVID-19, adding to her health troubles. “Jan. 5, she went by ambulance to the hospital. Very, very sick,” Olson said. “Then, on the sixth, we realized it was COVID-related on top of the pre-existing lung trouble.” Judy never recovered. She was 77. “Even by the seventh, they said she’s in a critical, life-threatening situation. And made it to the 12th,” Olson said. She was all Christopher had. She took care of him all his life. Christopher, who is in his 50s, was on his own. While his age makes him an adult, Christopher has Down syndrome. “He’s about a 9- or 10-year-old, very loveable little boy,” Olson said. So, Olson and the church’s congregation made changes to their lives for the sake of Christopher’s. “Two ladies stepped in, and they stayed with him. Then, I went over about noon on that Wednesday and then back after church and thought, ‘I’ll spend the night here,'” Olson said. “What I thought would be two to three nights was 16 or 17, and we just stayed there. I could work from there. My wife relieved me to do some calling. We’d already had COVID, so I felt like we’re pretty safe.” They took care of him the best they knew how, with no plans of what would happen or where Christopher would go. So, they just remained. “His mother’s funeral was on about the 16th. We had no idea where he was going after that,” Olson said. Eventually, official help would arrive. “After the funeral – I feel like it was God’s timing – things started rolling quickly,” Olson said. “So, the funeral was the 16th, and he was in a really amazing home by the 20th.” Olson said he’s happy they could help and that Christopher is in a good place. “I’m very pleased, at this point, with the care he’s getting, and he’s happy. He’s happier than he would have been in our house,” Olson said.





Source link



