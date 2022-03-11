Oklahoma City apartment complex catches fire amid snow





YEAH. THANKS JONATHAN. SO LET’S GET YOU TO THAT BREAKING NEWS HERE. ROU CREWS ARE ON THE SCENE ROCKWELL AND 10TH IS WHERE THIS APARTMENT FIRE IS CRUISER TRYING TO GET IT UNDER CONTROL RIGHT NOW. KOCO WAS FIRST ON THIS SCENE TO BRING YOU THE LESATT DOES LOOK LIKE WE HAVE SOME SMOKE COMING FROM THE AA,RE BUT WE WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW THIS AND LET YOU Okay

Crews battle hearth at northwest Oklahoma Metropolis residence complicated

Up to date: 8:43 AM CST Mar 11, 2022

Crews are battling a fireplace at an residence complicated Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma Metropolis.The fireplace sparked at a fancy close to Northwest 10th Road and Rockwell Avenue. Authorities mentioned eight items have been affected, and 6 of these have been occupied.Hearth Division officers mentioned a cat died within the hearth.Authorities haven't mentioned what precipitated the fireplace.





