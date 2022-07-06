Oklahoma City-based Presbyterian Health Foundation Announces $5.5 Million Awarded in OUHSC and OMRF Research Grants

This newest grant cycle brings the overall for native donations to over $205 million since inception

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Presbyterian Health Foundation (PHF) introduced in the present day they’ve awarded greater than $5.5 million in grant funding to Oklahoma City-based biomedical analysis establishments and public well being innovators OU Health Sciences Center (OUHSC) and Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF) for 81 analysis initiatives in its summer season grant cycle. PHF will award a complete of $8.8 million earlier than its fiscal yr ends.

These newest grants deliver the overall quantity PHF has donated since its inception to over $205 million, primarily to biotechnology and medical analysis and training organizations in Oklahoma with an emphasis on analysis and innovation going down inside the Oklahoma Health Center campus.

“Our medical research grants offer opportunities for healthcare discoveries through all stages of the medical research pipeline. We fund early investigation through our seed grants, keep laboratories operational so investigators can continue their work through our bridge grants, and fund collaborative discovery through our team science awards, encouraging researchers to work together across disciplines to advance and strengthen their work,” stated PHF President Rick McCune. “OK-1, a promising new cancer drug developed by PHF-funded OU College of Medicine investigator Dr. Doris Benbrook, is an excellent example of a discovery propelled from the lab to clinical trials here on the Oklahoma Health Center campus.”

“We are grateful to Presbyterian Health Foundation for their long-standing support of important research through the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center,” stated OUHSC Interim Vice President for Research Mary Beth Humphrey, MD, PhD. “This additional funding will allow our scientists to focus their efforts on the next medical breakthroughs that will ultimately improve the lives of Oklahomans and beyond.”

“Presbyterian Health Foundation’s funding provides a major boost to biomedical research in Oklahoma City,” stated OMRF President Andrew S. Weyrich, PhD. “PHF continues to open doors for OMRF scientists in the search for new and better ways to treat disease. Their investments in our labs change the lives of Oklahomans and people everywhere.”

Funded initiatives will additional analysis discovery in the areas of most cancers, diabetes, neuroscience, cardiovascular, autoimmune ailments and COVID-19.

“Our grants help Oklahoma research scientists secure additional funding from national institutions such as National Institutes of Health, the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association,” stated PHF Chairman Tom R. Gray, III. “We’re thrilled to see such productive research collaborations happening across the medical campus.”

