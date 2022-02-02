Oklahoma City-County Health Department pauses COVID-19 testing due to winter weather

“None of us are doing ok,” Oklahoma City nurse shares …











Protestors rally outside Governor’s mansion ahead …











Oklahoma City homeless shelters prep for winter blast











Concerns over natural gas price gouging











Oklahoma man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 …











ShapED My Life: Oklahoma musician, 405 Center founder …











Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police











Police say they ID’d man who punched, knocked out …











Will you see snow of freezing rain?











Storm timeline: When will snow start in OKC?











IN YOUR CORNER: Edmond woman faces sentencing after …









