Oklahoma City crews battle apartment complex fire

Crews continue to battle a massive fire that sparked Tuesday night at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.>> Original Story: Oklahoma City crews battle fire at apartment complexOklahoma City Fire Department officials declared the incident at the complex near Northwest 63rd Street and Grand Avenue a five-alarm fire, and smoke can be seen throughout the city.Firefighters initially responded to the area shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and they are still at the scene dumping water on the building. Authorities said portions of the apartment complex have collapsed.The apartment complex, the Canton at Classen Curve, is still under construction. It was expected to open next month.Electricity is running through the building, but officials said there isn’t any gas. Authorities also said rubber materials on the roof have made the flames harder to put out.The fire marshal and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

