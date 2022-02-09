Oklahoma City crews battle fire at apartment complex

Oklahoma City fire crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex.9:20 p.m. Tuesday Update: The fire has spread from the roof into the 5th floor and many portions of the building have collapsed. As of 9 p.m., no injuries have been reported.Original Post: At 6:33 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities responded to a 2nd Alarm Fire in the 1100 block of NW 63rd Street and N Western Avenue at an apartment complex, officials said.KOCO 5 will provide details as they become available.

