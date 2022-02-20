Oklahoma City crews battled house fire

Oklahoma City crews battled a house fire.On Saturday afternoon, Oklahoma City crews responded to a house fire near South Pennsylvania Avenue and Southwest 77th Place. According to officials, three people were able to escape the home and were treated for injuries.The fire started on the outside, possibly due to someone smoking and the flames spread inside the home. Fire officials said that the house is a 60% loss.

Oklahoma City crews battled a house fire.

On Saturday afternoon, Oklahoma City crews responded to a house fire near South Pennsylvania Avenue and Southwest 77th Place.

According to officials, three people were able to escape the home and were treated for injuries.

The fire started on the outside, possibly due to someone smoking and the flames spread inside the home. Fire officials said that the house is a 60% loss.