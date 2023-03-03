Oklahoma City crews respond to house fire in Moore neighborhood

Two other folks residing on the house were given out and are OK. Fire officers stated that a few canines and cats have been killed in the fire.

Several firefighters replied after flames sparked at a house early Friday morning in a Moore neighborhood.The fire was once at a house in the 15600 block of Sandstone Terrace, close to Southwest 149th Street and South Western Avenue. Authorities stated many of the flames have been extinguished, and many of the fire was once contained to the storage.Two other folks residing on the house were given out and are OK. Fire officers stated that a few canines and cats have been killed in the fire. Sky 5 flew over the scene, appearing more than one firetrucks outdoor the house and firefighters operating to include the flames.

The fire was once at a house in the 15600 block of Sandstone Terrace, close to Southwest 149th Street and South Western Avenue. Authorities stated many of the flames have been extinguished, and many of the fire was once contained to the storage.

Two other folks residing on the house were given out and are OK. Fire officers stated that a few canines and cats have been killed in the fire.

Sky 5 flew over the scene, appearing more than one firetrucks outdoor the house and firefighters operating to include the flames.

