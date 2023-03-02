Oklahoma City faces Utah, aims to break home losing streak

Utah Jazz (31-32, 9th within the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (28-34, thirteenth within the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Utah having a look to forestall its three-game home skid.

The Thunder have long past 5-7 in opposition to department warring parties. Oklahoma City is 3rd within the NBA averaging 117.8 issues and is capturing 46.9% from the sector.

The Jazz are 5-6 in opposition to the remainder of the department. Utah is 6th within the Western Conference with 25.6 assists consistent with sport led via Jordan Clarkson averaging 4.3.

The groups meet for the second one time this season. The Jazz gained 120-119 in extra time within the closing matchup on Feb. 24. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 43 issues, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 39 issues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31 issues, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 17.4 issues during the last 10 video games for Oklahoma City.

Markkanen is averaging 25.3 issues and eight.6 rebounds for the Jazz. Clarkson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers during the last 10 video games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 120.1 issues, 41.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.5 steals and a pair of.5 blocks consistent with sport whilst capturing 46.8% from the sector. Their warring parties have averaged 121.3 issues consistent with sport.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 114.5 issues, 49.4 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 4.7 steals and six.5 blocks consistent with sport whilst capturing 45.9% from the sector. Their warring parties have averaged 118.1 issues.

INJURIES: Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (stomach/well being and protection protocols), Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Kenrich Williams: out (wrist).

Jazz: Collin Sexton: day to day (hamstring), Jordan Clarkson: day to day (thumb), Ochai Agbaji: day to day (leg).

