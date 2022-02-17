Oklahoma City group continues to help those during pandemic

There’s been a lot of financial insecurity and emotional distress during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there’s a resource you may not know about in Oklahoma City that can help.The Lottie House is a peer-run drop-in center for adults experiencing homelessness and mental illness. The center offers non-clinical peer support as well as access to food, clothing and housing.The organization also helps connect people with others in similar situations.”We genuinely are excited to see people and help them at any stage in their journey,” said Melissa Miskovsky, the Lottie House program manager. “We’re here to help, and we do really want to do that.”The Lottie House helped 12,000 people before the pandemic hit, but that sliced the number by more than half last year to just 5,000.Organization officials encourage anyone needing help to stop by, socialize or seek assistance. The Lottie House is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 1311 N. Lottie Ave.

