Oklahoma City hiring for 230 open positions

OKLAHOMA CITY () – If you are looking for a new career, the City of Oklahoma City is hiring!

Adults of all ages, experience levels, and work experiences are invited to a job fair with the City of Oklahoma City.

Right now, the city has more than 230 open positions, not including careers as police officers and firefighters.

Some positions include athletic field groundskeeper, associate planner, 911 dispatcher trainee, building maintenance mechanic, civil engineer, construction equipment operator, master mechanic, plumbing inspector, skilled trades worker, survey aide, and systems analyst.

“I love working for the City because I get great benefits, have job security and there are opportunities for advancement,” said Unit Operations Supervisor Gerald Wilson. “I started out as a part-time Laborer 16 years ago and I have worked my way up to being a supervisor in Solid Waste.”

The job fair is set for March 3 at Southern Oaks Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Recruiters will be onsite to visit with participants and match their interests with possible positions.

Some careers are also approved for a signing bonus.

$2,500 signing bonus

911 Dispatcher I- Trainee

Animal Welfare Officer I

Animal Welfare Representative

Collection and Distribution Trainee

Crew Worker II

Grounds Maintenance Operator Trainee

Meter Reader

Plant Operator III

Police Report Clerk

Program Planner

Refuse Collector Trainee

$3,000 signing bonus

Collection and Distribution Technician

Construction Equipment Operator I

Construction Equipment Operator II

Grounds Maintenance Operator I

Grounds Maintenance Operator II

Refuse Collector I

$4,500 signing bonus

Building Heat and Air Mechanic

Building Inspector, Provisional

Civil Engineer I

Industrial Electrician

Veterinarian

$5,000 signing bonus

Fire Apparatus Mechanic

Master Mechanic

Skilled Trades Worker

$5,500 signing bonus

Fire Recruit

Police Recruit

Benefits include 96 hours of vacation leave and 130 hours of sick leave per year, 11 regular holidays per year, flexible schedules and telework options, employer-paid parking/EMBARK bus pass for eligible employees working at the downtown campus, a retirement plan, employee medical center for employees and covered dependents, tuition reimbursement and life, health, dental and vision insurance options.

For more information, visit the city’s website.