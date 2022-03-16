Oklahoma City music shop looking for guitar thief

LOCAL MUSIC SHOP ASKING FOR YOUR HELP TO IDENTIFY A THIEF ONCE SO BOLD THAT HE GRABBED A GUITAR OFF THE WALL. AND WALKED RIGHT OUT. THIS IS GEAR EXCHANGE NEAR NORTHWEST 36TH AND I-44 SUSPECT WAS CAUGHT ON SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS. THE OWNER SAID THE THIEF CAME INSIDE STRUMMED ONHE T GUITAR AND AND THEN PUT IT DOWN. WENT OUTSIDE TO REPOSITION HIS CAR SO THAT HE CAN GET OUT QUICKER LET THEAR C RUNNING CAME BACK IN AND GRABBED THE GUITAR RAN OUT THE FRONT DOOR DROVE AWAY. AND THE OWNER SAID THE GUITAR IS WORTH ABOUT FIFTEEN HUNDRED LLDOARS POLICE NOW INVESTIGATING GOT A GOOD LOOK AT HIS FACE THERE. THE STORE IS LOOKING AT ADDING SOME LOCKS ON SOME OF THE
Thief steals guitar from Oklahoma Metropolis music store
The thief grabbed a guitar off the wall and walked proper out.
An Oklahoma Metropolis music store is asking for assist figuring out a thief who grabbed a guitar off the wall and walked proper out.Surveillance cameras at Gear Trade close to Northwest 36th Avenue and Interstate 44 recorded the crime. The proprietor stated the thief got here inside, strummed on a guitar after which set it down in a nook.”He went exterior to reposition his automobile in order that he can get out faster, left the automobile working, got here again in, grabbed the guitar, ran out the entrance door, drove away,” stated Zachary Smith, proprietor of Gear Trade.Smith stated an worker tried to run after the suspect, however the thief had already pushed off.The guitar is value about $1,500, in line with Smith. He filed a police report.
