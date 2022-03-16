Oklahoma City music shop looking for guitar thief

The thief grabbed a guitar off the wall and walked proper out.

An Oklahoma Metropolis music store is asking for assist figuring out a thief who grabbed a guitar off the wall and walked proper out.Surveillance cameras at Gear Trade close to Northwest 36th Avenue and Interstate 44 recorded the crime. The proprietor stated the thief got here inside, strummed on a guitar after which set it down in a nook.”He went exterior to reposition his automobile in order that he can get out faster, left the automobile working, got here again in, grabbed the guitar, ran out the entrance door, drove away,” stated Zachary Smith, proprietor of Gear Trade.Smith stated an worker tried to run after the suspect, however the thief had already pushed off.The guitar is value about $1,500, in line with Smith. He filed a police report.

