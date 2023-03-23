Oklahoma City Native Michael Epps named to Tulsa University Board of Trustees

Earlier this week Michael Epps was named to the Board of Trustees of Tulsa University. Michael Epps is the Vice President of Network Management at Zayo group, a Colorado-based company providing communication infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses. With over twenty-five years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Michael established his career at Worldcom in the late 90’s and later transitioned to Level 3 Communications before joining Zayo in 2010. During his tenure, Michael has been a strong advocate for diversity within the technology industry. At present, Michael works with Zayo Women in Tech Group and Tulsa Innovations Lab which both focus on creating an innovative and inclusive Tech community in Tulsa, OK.

An Oklahoma City native and long-time Tulsa resident, Michael is actively involved in the community as a supporter of many local charities as well as a Trustee for the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. Michael also spends his time in Tulsa investing in the future generations as a youth sports coach, supporter of the Tulsa Parent and Child Center, and serving on the Board of the Birthright Living Legacy. Michael earned a B.S. from Oklahoma State University in 1995.