Oklahoma City officials use drone technology after shooting

Oklahoma City officials use drone technology after overnight shooting

Oklahoma City officials are using drone technology after an overnight shooting.Around 2 a.m. overnight on Saturday, police responded to an overnight shooting near Northwest 10th Street and North Hudson Avenue in Oklahoma City. Officials were on the scene again on Saturday afternoon working with drone technology to continue the investigation.KOCO 5 is working to get more details about this case.

