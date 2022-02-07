Oklahoma City police arrest four in latest fentanyl bust

Oklahoma City police make four arrests in latest fentanyl bust On social media, police said that the fentanyl bust happened in Oklahoma City last week. Updated: 2:44 PM CST Feb 7, 2022

The Oklahoma City Police Department made four arrests in their latest fentanyl bust.On social media, police said that the fentanyl bust happened in Oklahoma City last week. The bust started as a stolen car investigation.Authorities found fentanyl pills, meth and guns. Officers arrested four people who are all convicted felons. The suspects haven’t been formally charged so we’re not naming them.