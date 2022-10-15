Oklahoma City Police Department Enacts City Ordinance To Address Street Racing

Street racers beware, there’s a new ordinance going into impact that would price you should you’re caught blocking streets.

Last month News 9 spoke to a number of involved residents concerning the uptick in avenue racing. The Oklahoma City Police Department is addressing the difficulty with a brand new metropolis ordinance.

“It’s for those vehicles specifically engaged in this behavior that is impeding traffic that we want to address,” stated Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“They’re getting away with doing it, so they are going to continue to do it,” stated a involved resident again in September after they spoke to News 9 about racing on the Southeast facet of town.

“We’ve seen an uptick in the city in these street demonstrations and so we’re wanting the public to know that we’re addressing it,” stated Sgt. Quirk.

Now, folks caught blocking roads for avenue racing, donuts, or every other unlawful actions can resist $2,000 in fines.

“What this ordinance allows us to do is make an arrest, issue a citation and now the newest part of the ordinance is impounding that person’s vehicle for up to 90 days on the first offense. It can be up to over 120 days on the subsequent second offenses,’ he said.

“When they start doing donuts and everything in the middle of the intersection, who is to say that one of them isn’t going to lose control and hit cars parked at the nearby houses?” stated the involved resident.

OCPD stated in some instances folks can get arrested for violating the ordinance.

“We know that not everyone who participates in these are violent criminals but what we have seen with the increase in these is violent activities stemming from it,” stated Sgt. Quirk.

Those who see avenue racing are requested to name the police.