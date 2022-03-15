Trending News

Oklahoma City police investigating after body found in car

March 14, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


Oklahoma Metropolis police investigating after physique present in automobile

Oklahoma Metropolis police are investigating after a physique was present in a automobile.On Monday evening, officers responded to a scene at 7000 Lyrewood Lane after an individual was discovered unresponsive in a automobile.When police and fireplace officers arrived, they decided the individual within the automobile was useless, authorities mentioned.The investigation is ongoing.

OKLAHOMA CITY —

Oklahoma Metropolis police are investigating after a physique was present in a automobile.

On Monday evening, officers responded to a scene at 7000 Lyrewood Lane after an individual was discovered unresponsive in a automobile.

When police and fireplace officers arrived, they decided the individual within the automobile was useless, authorities mentioned.

The investigation is ongoing.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram