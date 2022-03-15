Oklahoma City police investigating after body found in car

Oklahoma Metropolis police investigating after physique present in automobile
Oklahoma Metropolis police are investigating after a physique was present in a automobile.On Monday evening, officers responded to a scene at 7000 Lyrewood Lane after an individual was discovered unresponsive in a automobile.When police and fireplace officers arrived, they decided the individual within the automobile was useless, authorities mentioned.The investigation is ongoing.
