Oklahoma City police release new details after hospital shooting

Oklahoma Metropolis police have launched new particulars after a taking pictures at Integris Baptist.On Friday, a girl was shot 9 instances within the parking storage at Integris. In keeping with the arrest warrant, the sufferer was an worker at Integris who had just lately filed a protecting order in opposition to her ex-boyfriend who has a historical past of home violence.>> Associated: Lady stabbed, shot inside Oklahoma Metropolis hospital’s parking storage”Sadly, all too typically, we see some of these issues occur the place any person will carry it to the following degree and tried to hurt or injure and even kill the individual that they had been within the relationship with,” mentioned Grasp Sgt. Gary Knight, OKCPD.New paperwork reveal that the sufferer was leaving her job on the fourth flooring of the parking storage at Integris when she was attacked, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend.”A VPO had just lately been issued in opposition to the male. He confirmed up there on the scene. He was armed. He shot her quite a few instances earlier than fleeing,” Knight mentioned.After being shot 9 instances, the sufferer took off to the third flooring of the stairwell, collapsed and known as for assist. One other worker at Integris heard the screams and helped help till EMSA and hospital safety bought there and he or she was taken for remedy.>> Associated: Individual with a number of gunshot wounds present in Integris Baptist’s parking storage”At this level, the data we’re receiving is that she is predicted to outlive. However she did undergo life-threatening very crucial accidents,” Knight mentioned.The suspect was later booked into Oklahoma County Jail. He additionally has a historical past of home assault.