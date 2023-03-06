Oklahoma City Police Report Issue Receiving 911 Calls

Sunday, March fifth 2023, 5:56 pm
By:
News 9
Oklahoma City Police stated the 911 Communications Center is having problems receiving calls.
OKCPD posted a observation on social media Sunday night time.
Our 911 Communications Center is recently having intermittent problems receiving calls. Please, you probably have an emergency stay making an attempt as calls may take a couple of strive.”
Police are asking any individual with an emergency to name more than one occasions to verify it is going via.
