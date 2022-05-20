Oklahoma City police search for suspect after woman shot in face

YOU. ALRIGHT ZACH APPRECIATE THE UPDATE THIS MORNING ALSO BREAKING POLEIC AND OKAY IN NORTHEAST OKC SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT AFTER A WOMANAS W SHOT IN THE FACE. THIS ALL HAPPENED AROUND 3 AM NEAR I-35 AND 23RD STRTEE CLOSER TO SHOAL AVENUE. SHE IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER OFFICERS TOLD OUR CREW. THEY ARE INTERVIEWING WITNESSS, BUT
Police search for suspect after woman shot in face in Oklahoma City
Police have not released details about the shooter
Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a woman in the face early Friday morning in Oklahoma City.Police said the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. near Interstate 35 and Northeast 23rd Street, close to Shull Avenue. The woman is expected to recover.Officers told KOCO 5 they have interviewed witnesses, but the suspect is on the run. Police have not released details about the shooter.
