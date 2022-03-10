Oklahoma City police search for suspect who crashed into home

Up to date: 7:42 AM CST Mar 10, 2022

Police seek for suspect after automobile crashes into southwest Oklahoma Metropolis dwelling

Police are trying to find a suspect who crashed a automobile into a house in a single day in southwest Oklahoma Metropolis.Round midnight Thursday, the suspect crashed into a house close to Southwest 81st Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police mentioned the motive force ran from the scene.No accidents had been reported. Police haven’t launched details about the suspect.

