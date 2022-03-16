Oklahoma City residents escape house fire

Two folks escaped a home fireplace early Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma Metropolis.Hearth division officers informed KOCO 5 that the 2 folks and their pet have been inside their house close to Northwest 23rd Avenue and Council Highway round 1:05 a.m. when the hearth began. They obtained out because of their smoke alarm, officers mentioned.Firefighters consider the hearth began within the storage.One particular person was handled for smoke inhalation on the scene. They’re anticipated to be OK.The Oklahoma Metropolis Hearth Division mentioned the reason for the hearth was electrical in nature. Authorities mentioned the wiring between the meter and {the electrical} panel failed.The residents mentioned the lights went out within the house earlier than the hearth began.No different accidents have been reported.

