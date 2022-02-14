Oklahoma City Stars Split Doubleheader Against Two Ranked Opponents

(admin) Published
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City University split a morning-afternoon doubleheader on Saturday at Jim Wade Field. The NAIA preseason No. 20 ranked Stars defeated No. 9 Oklahoma Wesleyan 6-5 in the morning game before falling to No. 24 Bellevue (Neb.) 9-8 in the afternoon game.
Game 1: OCU 6 Oklahoma Wesleyan 5
OCU took a 2-0 lead on a two-RBI single by Frederic Walter in the bottom of the third inning. OWSU would answer with four runs in the fourth inning and one run in the sixth to build a 5-2 lead going into bottom of the seventh.
The Stars refused to quit, however, rally for four runs on two hits to secure the walk off win. The first three Stars’ batters reached base before Walter was hit by a pitch to drive in the run of the inning. Peyton Crispin then walked to drive in another run before Evan Maun delivered a game-winning two-RBI single down the left field line.
OCU finished with eight hits with Noah Barks and Chase Factor contributing two hits apiece. Walter finished with three RBIs and Maun with two.
Freshman Rylan Roberson (1-0) picked up his first career win in a relief role after allowing one run of three hits with two strikeouts and no walks in three innings of work.
Game 2: Bellevue 9 OCU 8
OCU (5-1) nearly pulled off another comeback in the afternoon game but fell just short in a 9-8 loss to Bellevue.
The visitors built a quick 8-1 lead after two innings, benefiting from eight hits and two OCU errors.
The Stars would chip away at the lead, cutting the deficit to 9-6 after four innings and 9-7 after six innings. The big hit in the four-run fourth for the Stars was a two-RBI triple by Tristan Williams that rolled to the base of the left center field fence.
The first two Stars’ batters were retired in the bottom of the seventh inning before Peyton Crispin cracked a double to right field. Cade Stephens then drove in Crispin with a RBI single to right field to cut the deficit to 9-8. Jesse Fonteboa then walked, advancing Stephens to second base.
The Stars had runners on first and second with two outs when the game ended on a Williams flyout to left field.
Grant Harrison kept the Stars in the game with an outstanding relief performance. He entered the game with the Stars trailing 8-1 in the top of the second inning and retired the first six batters that he faced. Harrison limited the Bruins to one run on two hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 5.2 innings of work.
OCU finished with 14 hits with Noah Barks leading the way with four hits and three RBIs. Crispin finished with three hits.
OCU will conclude the weekend with a single game against Bellevue on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for noon.
